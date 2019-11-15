<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria winger Victor Moses could return to Chelsea in January transfer window as Fenerbahce seem keen to end his disappointing loan spell.

Moses, 28, was shipped out by Chelsea on an 18-month loan deal in January, but he has played only four games this season, scoring once.

He has featured in the club’s last two matches, but has failed to make a real impression on boss Ersun Yanal.

The ex-Wigan winger scored and laid on an assist in his first game for the club – in their win over Gaziantep on matchday-1.

But since then a muscular injury and consequent lack of good form have seen him miss a huge chunk of the season.

In his last three games, Moses has failed to show the sort of form that saw him became a key cog of the Chelsea machine under Antonio Conte.

With the Blues under the leadership of the Italian, Moses reinvented himself as an attacking wing-back, with Marcos Alonso on the left.

According to a report on the online channel of British newspaper The Sun, reports in Turkey claim Moses is way off the pace and Fenerbahce are considering terminating his loan deal this winter.

The former Nigeria international is under contract at Chelsea until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Moses has been on the books of the Stamford Bridge side since 2012, but has been loaned to Liverpool, Stoke, West Ham and now Fenerbahce.