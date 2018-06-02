Super Eagles forward Victor Moses has named the 4-0 victory over Cameroon in Uyo last September as his most fulfilling match in the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Super Eagles were in devastating form on the day, battering the African champions at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium to make themselves the favourites for the sole ticket available to the qualifying group.

“My best match of the qualifying series was the one against Cameroon in Uyo. We went into the match with Cameroon being the champions of Africa, and with so many people expecting us to be defeated.

“We realized that and we told ourselves we had to go all out. We did and won handsomely. That was when we knew we had the World Cup ticket for the taking,” Moses told thenff .com in London on Friday.

Moses was Nigeria’s top scorer of the FIFA World Cup qualifying series with three goals, and he expects the team to take that Uyo spirit to Russia, where they will meet Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in the group phase.

He added: “We are a team in spirit and in action. When we were starting the qualifiers, people said it was a ‘group of death’. Now, people say we are in ‘group of death’ at the World Cup. We will keep surviving and thriving.”

Moses had glowing words for the NFF administration led by Pinnick, admitting that the NFF boss “is like a father to me.”

He said: “Mr. Pinnick is like a father to me. He calls me almost every day, advising and encouraging me in my game and life generally. The NFF he heads has done so well and done so much for the team.

“We are going to Russia to do the NFF and Nigeria proud. They have taken care of several areas that used to be points of distraction and worry for the team. Now, we have settled minds and can fully focus on the game on the pitch.”