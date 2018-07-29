Victor Moses is pleased to have rejoined his Chelsea teammates for pre-season after featuring at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Nigeria international played in all three games for the Super Eagles and scored from the penalty spot when the Gernot Rohr’s team lost 2-1 to Argentina in their final Group D game in Saint Petersburg.

Moses on Saturday, played as a substitute for Chelsea who defeated Inter Milan 5-4 on penalties at the International Champions Cup clash in Nice, France, after full time scores ended 1-1.

The 27 year old Moses came on for Pedro Rodriguez in the 65th minute of the win and scored his spot kick during the shootout.

“Great to be back out there with the boys! #CFC,” Moses tweeted on Sunday.

The Nigeria International is expected to play a part in Chelsea’s next International Champions Cup game against Arsenal in Dublin next Wednesday.