Victor Moses looks set to make his seventh UEFA Europa League appearance for Chelsea after he was named in the Blues’ 21-man squad to face PAOK Thessaloniki in Thursday’s encounter in Greece.

The former Nigeria international has made only one substitute appearance for Chelsea this season in the English Premier League.

Moses who was left out of the Blues last four games made six appearances in the competition during the 2013/14 season and scored four goal as Chelsea won the title.

Chelsea manager, Sarri named Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Marcin Bulka, Toni Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Cesc Fabregas, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Pedro, Ruben Loftus-Cheek in his squad for the encounter.

Other players included in the squad are Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Davide Zappacosta, Willian, Gary Cahill, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Alvaro Morata and Ethan Ampadu.