Chelsea star Victor Moses has warned his Super Eagles teammates that they cannot afford to lose their World Cup opener against Croatia on Saturday, as the game might be their most defining one in the tournament.

Moses started the Super Eagles friendlies to Serbia, England and Czech Republic, which they lost, and the winger is determined not to let that happen again when they face the Balkans.

”This game is very important to us because it is very important to start winning, good result,” Moses told Croatian media Sportske Novosti.

”You have a particularly strong line and attack, the most important for us to be concentrated, then we can beat Croatia.

”The most important thing is to not lose this first game because they are sometimes the most important to qualify from the group. Croatia can beat anyone, but Nigeria can beat Croatia. We’ll have to make it as a team.”

Nigeria have not won their last three opening games at the World Cup, losing 1-0 to Argentina in 2002 and 2010, and playing out a goalless draw with Iran four years ago.