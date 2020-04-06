<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Nigeria international Victor Moses has been included in a list of Liverpool’s terrible signings made under current Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

The eleven-man list was compiled by talkSPORT .com.

Moses, 29, joined Liverpool on loan from rivals Chelsea ahead of the 2013/2014 season.

But after scoring just one goal in 19 appearances in all competitions, Moses returned to Chelsea after the end of the loan.

Commenting on Moses’ time at Anfield, talkSPORT.com wrote: “It seemed unthinkable for Chelsea to let a decent player in Moses play for rivals Liverpool on loan in the 2013/14 season. However, any concerned Chelsea fans needn’t have worried as Moses really struggled to make an impact in a season on Merseyside.

“Moses scored on his Reds debut, a well-placed finish at Swansea but that was his only goal for Liverpool.

“Those slightly more obsessive Kopites will remember Moses essentially missing an open goal with a fresh air shot on that infamous ‘Crystanbul’ night where Liverpool blew a 3-0 lead to draw at Crystal Palace.





“It was 3-3 when Moses missed but if that went in they would have won the match and maybe, just maybe, Liverpool could have lifted the title that season…”

Aside Moses, other notable names who made the list are Mario Balotelli, Christian Benteke, Alberto Moreno and Dejan Lovren.

After Impressing new manager Antonio Conte during pre-season, Moses was included in the Chelsea squad ahead of the 2016/2017 campaign.

He played 40 games in all competitions for Chelsea in the campaign scoring four goals.

With Chelsea winning the Premier League title, Moses became the Nigerian player with the most Premier League appearances for a title winning team.

Liverpool’s worst signings made under Rodgers:

Goalkeeper

Adam Bogdan

Defenders

Javier Manquillo

Dejan Lovren

Tiago Ilori

Alberto Moreno

Midfielders

Luis Alberto

Nuri Sahin

Victor Moses

Lazar Markovic

Forwards

Mario Balotelli

Christian Benteke