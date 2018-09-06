At least 14 Nigeria stars led by the likes of Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Kalu will feature in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League this season.
The likes of Ovie Ejaria, Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude (Rangers) and Innocent Emeghara (Qarabag) have dual nationality.
A special compilation gave a detailed breakdown of the country’s stars who will see action in Europe’s second-tier club competition.
Victor Moses – Chelsea
Alex Iwobi – Arsenal
Samuel Kalu – Bordeaux
Ovie Ejaria, Sadiq Umar, Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude – Rangers
Samuel Adegbenro, Igho Ogbu – Rosenborg
Usman Mohammed – Sarpsborg
Peter Olayinka – Slavia Prague
Uche Agbo – Standard Liege
Stephen Odey – FC Zurich
Innocent Emeghara – Qarabag
Innocent Bonke – Malmo
