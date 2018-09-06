At least 14 Nigeria stars led by the likes of Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Kalu will feature in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League this season.

The likes of Ovie Ejaria, Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude (Rangers) and Innocent Emeghara (Qarabag) have dual nationality.

A special compilation gave a detailed breakdown of the country’s stars who will see action in Europe’s second-tier club competition.

Victor Moses – Chelsea

Alex Iwobi – Arsenal

Samuel Kalu – Bordeaux

Ovie Ejaria, Sadiq Umar, Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude – Rangers

Samuel Adegbenro, Igho Ogbu – Rosenborg

Usman Mohammed – Sarpsborg

Peter Olayinka – Slavia Prague

Uche Agbo – Standard Liege

Stephen Odey – FC Zurich

Innocent Emeghara – Qarabag

Innocent Bonke – Malmo