Former Super Falcons handler Kadiri Ikhana has called on the Nigeria Football Federation, States and Federal Government to put in place proper medical care for sportsmen and women that will make them to take care of themselves while they are still active.

Ikhana who is presently in Abuja to undergo hip replacement and spinal cord surgeries said that his situation won’t have degenerated into what it is if he had good and prompt medical care immediately he sustained the injury many years back.

He thanked the Alliance Hospital, Abuja for its role in ensuring that he lives a normal life and also solicits financial aid from Nigerians to ensure that he is fully liberated of his health challenges.

“This is the first time I am going for surgery and what I saw I didn’t expect it. I thought it was something that would kill me but I am happy it went through successfully,” Ikhana told journalists.

“I want to thank Alliance Hospital because if not for them, I won’t be here. Maybe I would be languishing at home.

“When I was offered this treatment free of charge I was almost shedding tears but one or two things that I want people to understand is that they (Alliance Hospital) was expecting that they would just do a surgery (one hip replacement surgery and that will be all but after the MRI Scan they found out that the two hips are bad but replaceable and that also my spinal cord has been affected.

“This means that I will be needing three surgeries instead of one. It looks like the money is too much for the hospital to bear alone because it is about 10 million naira. I want to use this forum to solicit for funds from all Nigerians for those with the strength to assist me in this my trying period.

Ikhana will have the second of his three surgeries on either 19th or 20th of November and the ex-Enyimba and Kano Pillars gaffer thanked every Nigerian including Fenerbahce of Turkey midfielder, Victor Moses who gave him one million naira, The Coaches Association, NFF and others for the love they have shown in him.

“I never expected that Nigerians love me this much,” he continued.

“I want to thank Victor Moses who we have not met before. He only heard about it and he supported me with one million naira for my treatment.

“The next operation will take place on the 19th or 20th of this month and after then I was told I would have to rest for a month before the last operation is carried out.

“This is time for the Nigeria Football Federation to put in place proper medical care for every club to follow because if we had proper medical care during my time, I won’t be in this condition.

“I believe the Federation can do it. It is also important for every state to have adequate welfare for sportsmen and women.

“I think it is very important because what I am going through presently if not for Alliance Hospital, it would have been something else.”