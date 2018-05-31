Super Eagles have confirmed Victor Moses has now joined them in London ahead of Saturday’s World Cup warm-up against England at Wembley.

The Chelsea star joined up with the rest of the squad after he was given an extended break after a hectic season with his London club.

Coach Gernot Rohr gave him extra days to celebrate his wedding anniversary and so he was not involved in the friendly against DR Congo in Port Harcourt last week.

Rohr has said Victor Moses will play against England on Saturday, so too Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo, who previously featured in the Premier League.

He was the team’s leading scorer in the World Cup qualifiers with three goals and he is widely regarded as the country’s key star in Russia.

There are now 26 players at the Hilton Wembley.

Rohr will drop three players to have his final 23-man squad for Russia 2018 after the England game.