There will be at least nine UEFA Europa League games today with Nigerian interest as the likes of Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Uche Agbo, Samuel Kalu, Peter Olayinka and Stephen Odey all in line to feature.

Chelsea are away at PAOK of Greece and Victor Moses is on the matchday squad, while Iwobi’s Arsenal welcome Vorskla.

Uche Agbo is also on the squad for Standard Liege at Seville, but it is left to be seen if it will be a sweet return to Spain for the midfielder, who has lately been frozen out by the Belgian cup holders.

Nigerian stars Samuel Kalu and Peter Olayinka will come face-to-face when Slavia Prague welcome Bordeaux to the Czech Republic.

Kalu is on a high after an encouraging Super Eagles debut and his first goal in Ligue 1 for new club Bordeaux.

Another forward who is enjoying a fine run is Stephen Odey and he will hope to extend this when FC Zurich travel to AEK Lameca in another Europa League fixture.