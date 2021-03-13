



Former Nigeria forward, Victor Moses was at his best on Saturday when he scored on a day Spartak Moscow subdued Dinamo Moscow 2-1 away in their Russian Premier League clash at the VTB Arena.

Massive win in the derby today! Great performance from the boys and always good to get on the scoresheet ⚽️😃💯 pic.twitter.com/jeRDTfNSNM — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) March 13, 2021



Moses equalised for the visitors on the half-hour mark after Pavel Maslov conceded an own goal in the 19th minute.

The former Nigeria international was replaced by Nail Umyarov four minutes before the break after picking up an injury.

The winger, who is on loan at Spartak from Premier League outfit Chelsea has scored twice in 12 league appearances for the club.

Anton Sobolev netted the winner for Spartak from the spot in the 63rd minute.