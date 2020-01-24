<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Victor Moses is delighted to link up again with Antonio Conte after completing a six-month loan move to Inter Milan from Chelsea.

Moses is reunited with former Chelsea boss Conte, who he played a starring role for in the 2016-17 Premier League winning season.

There is a clause to make the transfer permanent at the end of the season.

“It is an honor for me to be here and be an Inter player. I thank everyone for the welcome, I can’t wait to start, ”Moses told the club’s official website.

“Working again with the coach is an opportunity that makes me very happy. I spoke to him and he has already explained the Club’s project to me. I want to be part of it, I’m happy to be here. I will give my best, I want to help the team. There is so much quality here, I want to give my contribution on the field and have fun. These are the most important things. ”





The Nigerian winger also spoke about his admiration for the city of Milan.

“It seems to me a beautiful city, what I have seen so far I like. I think I will feel good and that we will have a good future together. I have positive feelings,”he stated.

The 29-year-old promised to make the Inter Milan fans happy during his time at the club.

“I will need to settle in but I want to help the team win as many trophies as possible. We will do everything to achieve our goals and make our fans proud”.