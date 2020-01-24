Inter have confirmed that they've completed the signing of Victor Moses from Chelsea after his loan spell with Fenerbahce was brought to an abrupt end.

Victor Moses is delighted to link up again with Antonio Conte after completing a six-month loan move to Inter Milan from Chelsea.

Moses is reunited with former Chelsea boss Conte, who he played a starring role for in the 2016-17 Premier League winning season.

There is a clause to make the transfer permanent at the end of the season.

“It is an honor for me to be here and be an Inter player. I thank everyone for the welcome, I can’t wait to start, ”Moses told the club’s official website.

“Working again with the coach is an opportunity that makes me very happy. I spoke to him and he has already explained the Club’s project to me. I want to be part of it, I’m happy to be here. I will give my best, I want to help the team. There is so much quality here, I want to give my contribution on the field and have fun. These are the most important things. ”


The Nigerian winger also spoke about his admiration for the city of Milan.

“It seems to me a beautiful city, what I have seen so far I like. I think I will feel good and that we will have a good future together. I have positive feelings,”he stated.

The 29-year-old promised to make the Inter Milan fans happy during his time at the club.

“I will need to settle in but I want to help the team win as many trophies as possible. We will do everything to achieve our goals and make our fans proud”.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories