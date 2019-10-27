Former Nigeria winger Victor Moses returned to action for Fenerbahce on Saturday in their Turkish Super Lig clash against Konyaspor.

Victor Moses is delighted to return to the pitch for Fenerbahce after spending over two months on the sidelines due to injury.

Moses has failed to kick a ball since picking up an injury in Fenerbahce’s opening day 5-0 win against Gazientep FK.

The former Nigeria international played his first game since the setback in the club’s 5-1 home win against Konyaspor on Saturday.

The 28-year-old started the game and was replaced by Alper Potuk nine minutes from time.

“Great to be back out there and what a win from the boys 🙌,” Moses wrote on his Twitter handle.

Moses is on loan at Fenerbahce from from Premier League club, Chelsea.

