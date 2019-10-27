Victor Moses is delighted to return to the pitch for Fenerbahce after spending over two months on the sidelines due to injury.
Moses has failed to kick a ball since picking up an injury in Fenerbahce’s opening day 5-0 win against Gazientep FK.
The former Nigeria international played his first game since the setback in the club’s 5-1 home win against Konyaspor on Saturday.
The 28-year-old started the game and was replaced by Alper Potuk nine minutes from time.
“Great to be back out there and what a win from the boys 🙌,” Moses wrote on his Twitter handle.
Moses is on loan at Fenerbahce from from Premier League club, Chelsea.
