Victor Moses is delighted to return to the pitch for Fenerbahce after spending over two months on the sidelines due to injury.

Moses has failed to kick a ball since picking up an injury in Fenerbahce’s opening day 5-0 win against Gazientep FK.

The former Nigeria international played his first game since the setback in the club’s 5-1 home win against Konyaspor on Saturday.

The 28-year-old started the game and was replaced by Alper Potuk nine minutes from time.

“Great to be back out there and what a win from the boys 🙌,” Moses wrote on his Twitter handle.

Moses is on loan at Fenerbahce from from Premier League club, Chelsea.