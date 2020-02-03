<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Victor Moses says Inter Milan players gave “everything” in Sunday’s 2-0 away win against their hosts Udinese at the Dacia Arena.

Romelu Lukaku scored both goals for Antonio Conte’s men in the keenly contested Serie A clash.

“The team did well today, we were expecting a really tough game from the very first minute until the end. We wanted to win, also to respond to Juventus and Lazio’s results which put us under a bit more pressure,” Moses told Inter Tv.

“The most important thing is to have picked up the three points. We gave everything and worked well as a team. We need to carry on with this mentality, game after game.”





On how he’s settling in in the changing room: “It’s going really well. I already knew Lukaku and Young but this group is like a big family. Everyone is helping me, we have fun and joke around. But when it’s time to play, we’re focused on a common objective and only think about winning.”

Next Sunday, the Nigerian winger will experience his first Derby Milano.

“We need to immediately forget about tonight’s win and concentrate on the match against Milan. It’s a really important fixture and we have the quality to win, both on an individual and team level. It’ll be an important week,” he added.