Fenerbache winger Moses Victor has praised his teammates effort in securing a draw in Sunday’s 1-1 draw in a Turkish Super Lig clash.

Moses’ compatriot Henry Onyekuru scored in the 66th minute to hand Galatasaray but Eljif Elmas earned ten man Fenerbahce a share of the spoil from the game.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last four league games winning two and drawing two.

“We gave everything we had. We didn’t get the win we wanted but the boys fought so hard to get the result,” Moses tweeted.

Moses who has scored twice in 10 League games for Fenerbahce since he joined the club on an 18 months loan deal from Chelsea also praised the fans for their overwhelming support.

“The fans were amazing you made the atmosphere unbelievable.”

The Yellow Canaries are now 14th in the Turkish Super Lig with 33 points from 28 games. They face Alanyaspor in their next game on Sunday.

Moses is currently on his fourth loan spell away from Chelsea.