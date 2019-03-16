



Victor Moses has described Fenerbahce’s hard-fought 2-1 home win against Sivasspor in their Turkish Super Lig clash at the Sukru Saracoğlu Stadium, Istanbul on Friday as ‘extremely valuable’.

The win which was Fenerbahce’s seventh of the campaign boosted the club’s hopes of escaping the drop.

Ersun Yanal’s men conceded first in the 73rd minute courtesy of Ozer Hurmaci’s effort for Sivasspor.

The former Turkish champions however equalised almost immediately through former Spanish international Roberto Soldado following a pass from Victor Moses.

Substitute Mehmet Ekici scored the decisive winning goal for the hosts four minutes from time after he was set up by Hasan Kaldirim.

Fenerbahce moved from 14th to 13th position in the table following the win.

“We felt how uncomfortable our supporters were after going 1-0 down. I had never experienced anything like this in my career. I had nothing to lose at that moment,” Moses told reporters after the game.

“I would like to enjoy the game, not to feel pressure while playing football. My only thought is what I can contribute to my team. This win is extremely valuable for us.

“I said I wanted to improve my physical condition. I feel good right now. I want to feel good and enjoy my football. That’s all I want.

“The most important thing is the three points this evening. This is not just about me, we showed great character as a team. We reacted immediately after 1-0. We knew what we wanted, everyone did his best, we worked hard to the end. ”

Moses, 28, who is on an 18-month loan deal from Chelsea has made eight league appearances and scored two goals for Fenerbahce since his arrival at the club in January.