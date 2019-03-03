



Nigeria winger Victor Moses described Fenerbahce’s hard fought 3-2 home win against Caykur Rizespor in their Turkish Super Lig clash at the Sukru Saracoğlu Stadium on Saturday as ‘a very big and important three points’.

Ersun Yanal’s men went behind as early as the fifth minute when Hassan Ali Kaldirim conceded an own goal.

Serder Aziz levelled scores for the hosts in the 22nd minute.

Spanish international Roberto Soldado put Fenerbahce in the driving seat in the 40th minute.

The visitors were recuced to 10-men five minutes before the break when Mykola Moroziuk was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Dario Melnjak restored parity for the visitors in the 55th minute to put more pressure on the home team.

Moses however bagged the winning goal for his side from the spot four minutes from time.

Rizespor paraded Nigerian trio, Chidozie Awaziem, Azubuike Okechukwu and Aminu Umar in the game.

“A very big and important three points. We didnt start the match well. We also struggled at the start of the second half. Then we stood up. It’s always hard to play against 10 men , but most importantly we got the three points,” Moses told Fenerbahce’s official website after the game .

Moses who linked up with Fenerbahce on an 18-month loan from Chelsea in January has gradually settled down at the club after starting his first three league games from the bench.

The former Crystal Palace and Wigan Athletic star revealed that he was not hundred percent fit when he arrived at the former Turkish champions and is still struggling with match fitness.

”When I got here, I wasn’t hundred percent fit. I didn’t get much game time at Chelsea. I came here to play. The gaffer gave me the opportunity to play .

“I am not yet 100 percent ready, but every match is an advantage for me. I will definitely be 100 percent ready. I’m trying to enjoy my football. On the right, I play on the left. I want to help the team. We want to go higher. This is our only goal.”

Moses has now scored two goals in six league appearances for Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce occupy 14th position in the table with 28 points from 24 matches.