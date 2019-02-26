



Fenerbahce loanee winger Victor Moses has hailed his team’s fightback from three goals down to earn a share of the spoils away from home in Monday’s Turkish Super Lig clash with Besiktas.

Fenerbahce who have endured an underwhelming campaign so far this season conceded thrice in the first half in the highly entertaining encounter, but scored three goals after the break to finish the game 3-3.

Burak Yilmaz scored a brace for Besiktas, while Gokhan Gonul netted the other goal.

Ersun Yanal’s side looked a completely different side after the break with Miha Zajc, Sadik Ciftpınar and Hasan Ali Kaldirim finding the back of the net.

“3-0 down to draw 3-3. Fantastic fightback from the lads yesterday! Thanks to our fans for the amazing support 💪,” Moses tweeted.

The draw leaves Besiktas 11 points behind league leaders Istanbul Basaksehir while Fenerbahce moved up to fifth from bottom, a point clear of safety.

Moses started the game but made way for Ghanaian star Andrew Ayew at half time.

The game was Moses’ sixth Turkish League appearance for Fenerbahce since he joined last month on an 18 months loan deal from Chelsea.