



Chelsea loanee Victor Moses will be looking to get his second Turkish Super Lig goal for Fenerbahce who play host to Caykur Rizespor at Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi today.

Moses started but was taken off at the break as Fenerbahce came back from three-nil down to draw 3-3 with Besiktas at the Vodafone Stadium on Monday.

The former Nigeria international, however, failed to sparkle for the Yellow Canaries in the six-goal thriller and would be eager to make a point this time around.

Moses is also yet to go the distance in a Turkish Super Lig match since he made his debut off the bench in a 3-2 win over Yeni Malatyaspor on January 28.

The 28-year-old has a goal and one caution to his name in the competition.

Fenerbahce are currently placed 14th on the log with 25 points after 23 rounds of games.