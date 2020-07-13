



Former Nigeria international Victor Moses has been declared fit to play in Inter Milan’s Serie A clash against Torino on Monday.

The 29-year-old who was injured in the game against Brescia a fortnight ago has recovered from his injury and is set to be back in the squad list alongside Romelu Lukaku.

“Moses should be ready to return to the group. Yesterday (Sunday) he worked in Appiano, and his conditions will also be assessed but everything suggests the call for Monday,” Tuttosport stated.





Moses who won the African Cup of Nations 2013 trophy joined the Antonio Conte managed side on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy at €12m from the Premier League club, Chelsea.

Since his arrival at the club in January, Moses has made 12 appearances across all competitions, providing three assists but yet to score a goal.