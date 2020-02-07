<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Victor Moses is looking to forward to Sunday’s Derby Milano between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the at the Guissepe Meaza Stadium.

Moses put up a fine performance as Inter Milan recorded a 2-0 away win against Udinese last weekend.

The game was the winger’s second for the Nerazzurri and f since his arrival on loan from Chelsea in the winter transfer window

The likes of Nwankwo Kanu, Taribo West, Obafemi Martins, Victor Obinna Nsofor and Joel Obi all had sweet times in this fixture during their stay at Inter Milan.





And Moses will look to emulate his compatriots by helping Inter secure maximum points in the game.

“I’m excited about Sunday’s fixture. It’s massive for me. It’s the game every new player in both clubs look forward to. I am ready to go,”Moses declared ahead of the game.

“I am motivated by the performance of those before me, talking about my compatriots whose record and feats in this derby speak volume”.