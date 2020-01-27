<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Inter’s new arrival and former Nigeria international Victor Moses will be hoping to debut for the club on Wednesday when they host Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia.

The former Fenerbahçe ace watched from the bench on Sunday as visiting Cagliari forced Inter to a 1-1 draw. Antonio Conte had hoped to earn maximum three points in the match to close the gap with table toppers Juventus who have garnered 51 points so far in 21 matches.

Inter occupy the second position on the log four points below Juve. Moses who expressed delight at teaming up with former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte at the San Siro, had trained earnestly ahead of the Cagliari clash but watched from the bench. Conte may have thought it wise to allow the Chelsea ace watch proceedings first before keying in.

Meanwhile Denmark international Christian Eriksen is on the verge of partnering Victor Moses at the San Siro. The want away Tottenham midfielder arrived Milan on Monday ahead of his medicals and could seal his £17.5million move in a matter of hours.





The Tottenham midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season, flew in from London to undergo his medical examination at the Humanitas clinic in Milan.

Inter have been chasing the Danish international for numerous weeks and the deal is now near completion, with personal terms long since agreed.

Eriksen will sign a contract until June 2024, believed to be worth around £6.5m per season plus bonuses.

Inter had hoped to negotiate the fee down from Tottenham’s original asking price of £17.5m (€20m) but their willingness to do the deal before Friday’s deadline means they have agreed to pay Spurs the full amount, including various bonuses.

The 28-year-old will be the third Inter signing this month from a Premier League club, as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his squad.

Ashley Young signed from Manchester United, and managed to record an assist on his debut at wing back on Sunday.

Interestingly when Inter clashed with Cagliari January 14th in the Coppa Italia, it was Inter that emerged 4-1 better with Belgium international Lukaku grabbing a brace.