Victor Moses is still full of excitement following Inter Milan’s comeback win against AC Milan in Sunday’s derby clash at the Stadio Giuseppe Meaza.

Inter Milan came back from 2-0 down to beat their local rivals 4-2 in a keenly contested encounter.

Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored for AC Milan in the first half, but Inter rallied back after the break with goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Stefan de Vrij and Romelu Lukaku.

Moses, who started the game on the bench replaced Antonio Candreva 10 minutes from time.





The 29-year-old laid the pass for Lukaku’s fourth goal deep into stoppage time.

The former Nigeria international took to the social media to celebrate the important win.

”Derby winners! What a feeling!,”Moses tweeted.

Inter top the Serie A table on goal difference with 15 games remaining.

Antonio Conte’s men host Napoli in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg on Wednesday before travelling to face fellow title-chasers Lazio in Serie A on Sunday.