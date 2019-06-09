<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria winger Victor Moses says he feels honoured to have played alongside Eden Hazard who is Real Madrid bound after sealing a five year deal with the Spanish side on Friday.

Moses joined millions of fans and colleagues to pay tribute to the former Chelsea forward who in the coming days would be unveiled as a Madrid player at the Bernabeu after undergoing medical.

@VictorMoses Good luck to my brother @hazardeden10 🙌🏿 it was a pleasure playing with you and a true honour for me to be able to have called you my teammate 🙏🏿 you will always be a true Chelsea legend. Good luck bro 💙,” Moses tweeted.

The 27-year-old bowed out of the Stamford Bridge on a high after scoring twice to help the Blues clinch its second ever Europa League title against Arsenal last month.

While with Chelsea, Hazard, won several trophies amongst them the Premier League, FA Cup and the EFL Cup in his seven year stay.

Known for his dribbling, creativity and ball retention skills, Hazard also had a eye for goals as he found the net 85 times in 245 appearances for the Blues.