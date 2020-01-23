<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles winger Victor Moses has dismissed concerns over his fitness level ahead of his loan move to Inter Milan which should have been completed by now.

Moses who will be reuniting with his former boss Antonio Conte at the San Siro until the remainder of the season from Chelsea but the move has been held up due to documentation taking some time to arrive from Fenerbahce.





Moses has been with the Turkish side also on loan and should have started training with his new teammates since Wednesday according to a report in today’s print edition of Corriere dello Sport

The 29-year-old former Wigan Athletic player has been limited to just seven appearances across all competitions to date this season due to a series of muscle injuries.

He last played back on November 30 and in just over 500 minutes on the park, he has contributed a single goal and a single assist.