Former Super Eagles forward Victor Moses is delighted after scoring and providing two-assist in Fenerbahce 5-0 win over Gazisehir Gaziantep FK at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium Turkish Super Lig on Monday night.

The 28-year-old Chelsea on loan star opened the scoring for the hosts from the spot in the sixth minute into the encounter before ex-Nigeria international missed a glorious chance to double the lead in the 13th minute when he failed to convert another penalty.

The Yellow Canaries had established a three-goal lead by the 24th minute courtesy of goals from Vedat Muriqi and Emre Belozoglu before Nabil Dirar made it 4-0 with Moses providing the assist for his goal in the 74th minute.

Thirteen minutes from time, the Premier League with the Blues was replaced by Ferdi Kadioglu, who scored Fenerbahce’s last goal in the 88th minute, while forgotten Super Eagles striker Olarenwaju Kayode was handed his Gazisehir Gaziantep FK debut by manager Sumudica but substituted by Kenan Ozer 10 minutes from time.

After the match 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner took to his social media to reacted with the goal and assist for the Yellow Canaries.