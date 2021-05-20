Spartak Moscow have completed the permanent signing of former Super Eagles winger Victor Moses from Chelsea.

Moses spent last season on loan at the Otkritie Arena, with Spartak having the option to take him permanently should he impress.

The former Nigeria international has continued to prove his worth at the club, helping them to their current second spot on the league table.





The Russian side have now taken up that option and are expected to pay Chelsea 4.5m euros for the services of the Nigerian international.

Moses current contract with Chelsea expires in 2022, but he has spent the last two years away from the club. The former Wigan star spent the first half of last season on loan at Fenerbahce before joining Inter Milan in January 2020.

He returned to Chelsea following the competition of last season before joining Spartak on a season-long loan deal.

The 30-year-old helped Spartak finish second in the Russian top-flight and qualify for next season’s Champions League qualifying stage.

Moses scored four goals and provided the same number of assists for Spartak in the just concluded Russian Premier League season.