Victor Moses is overwhelmed with excitement and he could not hide his feelings after Inter Milan’s 2-0 win over Ludogorets in the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday.

The Nerazzurri came into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-1 loss at Lazio last weekend which dropped them down to third on the Serie A log.

Christian Eriksen’s first Inter Milan goal and Romelu Lukaku’s late penalty gave the Italians a first-leg victory over Bulgarian side Ludogorets in the Europa League last 32.

It took Antonio Conte’s side 71 minutes to break down their defensive opponents but Eriksen broke the deadlock with a strike from the edge of the area.





The Dane could have added a second minutes later when a 25-yard effort hit the bar.

“Back to winning ways and we go again Sunday,” Moses posted on Twitter.

Moses played for 72 minutes and was replaced by Nicolo Barella. He has now featured six times in all competitions for Inter since moving on loan from Chelsea in January.

Antonio Conte’s men will turn their attention to the Serie A when they take on Sampdoria at home on Sunday evening with the hope Juventus and Lazio – who are above them and playing on the road – falter in a bid to reclaim top spot back.