



Fenerbahce of Turkey winger Victor Moses bumped into Ogenyi Onazi inside the plane after Friday’s 2-1 win over Sivasspor in their Turkish Super Lig clash.

The Nigerian who provided the assist that led to Fenerbahce‘s equaliser scored by Spain international, Roberto Soldado, posted the picture of the rare outing on Twitter.

Moses did not however reveal where the plane was heading for but from his looks expressed his delight meeting Onazi that he described as his boy.

Not only did he exchage banters with the Trabzonspor of Turkey midfielder who is out for the rest of the season due to injury, Moses also seized the opportuntiy to wish his fellow compatriot a quick recovery.

“Ran into my boy @onaziogenyi on the plane. Wish you a quick recovery brother,” read the tweet.

Both players were on international duty for the Super Eagles at last year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.