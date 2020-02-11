<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria winger Victor Moses has opened up on his relationship with striker Romelu Lukaku and his other teammates as he continue to settle at the Club.

Moses provided an assist for Lukaku as Inter Milan beat AC Milan 4-2 in the Milan Derby on Sunday to move to the top of Serie A table ahead of champions Juventus.

Moses and Lukaku were part of the Chelsea players that were sent on loan during the 2013-2014 season by Jose Mourinho.





Moses told Inter TV: “I’m settling in very well because I know a few lads – Ashley Young, Lukaku and Eriksen.”

The 29-year-old former Nigerian international also added that he is eager to become a champion with Inter Milan and warned that they’ve to ‘work very hard’ and stay disciplined till the end of the campaign.

Next up for Moses and his teammates is Wednesday’s Coppa Italia semi-final clash against Napoli.