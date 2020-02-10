<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian winger Victor Moses was in action for his Italian side Inter Milan against city rivals AC Milan in Sunday’s Milan derby at the San Siro.

Moses who came on as a second half substitute for Candreva provided an assist for inform Romelu Lukaku to score the fourth goal and completed the comeback in the process.





Milan took the lead through Ante Rebic, before Zlatan Ibrahimovic added the second as Milan went into the half time break leading.

However quick goals from Marcelo Brozovic and Mathias Vecino brought Inter back into the game, before Stephan De Vrij scored Inter’s third of the night.

The win meanwhile means Inter remains unbeaten for four years against Ac Milan and they also returned to the top of the Serie A table.