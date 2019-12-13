<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba international of Aba defeated Rivers United 1-0 in their 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League rescheduled game on Thursday.

The Champions came into the game at the back of their CAF Confederations Cup win over San Pedro on Sunday.

Striker Victor Mbaoma scored the only goal of the game from a powerful freekick in the 24th minutes to hand the People’s Elephants all the three points.

The victory was Enyimba’s fourth of the campaign and it took them straight into the second position on the log with 13 points, just a point behind the leaders Plateau United.

Meanwhile, Enyimba still has a game in hand.