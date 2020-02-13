<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba forward Victor Mbaoma has stated that the People’s Elephants 3-0 win over Wikki Tourist lead by former Enyimba coach Usman Abdallah is a strong indication of the strength of the People’s Elephants and potential of the team now that the team is on a good run of form with four straight win in four in all competition.

Mbaoma speaking in a chat with brila.net said the team is indeed happy with the form currently and they hope to maintain this in a bid to sustain their desire which is now firmly on the chance to build a sustainable title defence.





“We are very happy because we just need to win the game. It has really helped the team to grow stronger. We are doing very well and we are happy about it.

“At first it was difficult but we came back stronger in the second half. It’s really a strong win for us and we are happy about it. Now we have not lost a game for the past 4 games and we want to build on it and maintain strongly our desire to stay on course for the league title.”