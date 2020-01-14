<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba international of Aba forward Victor Mbaoma is excited to find his scoring boots against after initial slow start to life with the former African Champions.

Mbaoma was on target again in the People’s Elephants 4-1 win over Paradou SC of Algeria in CAF Confederations Cup game at the Aba township stadium on Sunday.

While speaking with newsmen on his current form, Mbaoma who is Enyimba leading scorer on the continent said determination and desire to succeed are the secrets of his success.





“It actually the desire to do that propel me to achieve this result because I believe scoring goals is my job, so I had to desire it in every game and this comes alongside with determination, self believe and of course nothing is impossibly with God so I get Him involved to achieve my desires” he told newsmen.

Mbaoma stressed further by heaping praises on Enyimba’s interim manager Fatai Osho, the man he know so well from their days at Remo Stars.

“Every coach has their philosophy. Now talking about coach fatai who likes to pass the ball and keeping posession that was what we practiced and this gave us confident in the game and gave us an opportunity of winning the game which at the end came to reality,” he concluded.