<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba forward Victor Mbaoma insists the club will keep pushing hard to successfully defend their Nigeria Professional Football League title.

Enyimba currently occupy fourth position in the NPFL table following Wednesday’s 1-1 home draw against Lobi Stars.

Samad Kadiri gave Lobi Stars the lead in the 77th minute, before Mbaoma equalised for Enyimba three minutes later from Cyril Olisema’s corner.

“Very difficult game, we just have to thank God that we actually didn’t lose,”Mbaoma told Enyimba media.

“We can still take it since we have a game on Sunday we just have to make up for it.

“We have to try our best to win the game so that we can be in a better place.

“We have been working hard. Sometimes the game is just like that – even when you actually give in your best, you don’t get what you want. But we will keep on doing our best and I’m sure we will get it right.”

Enyimba will face Jigawa Golden Stars in their next NPFL game on Sunday.