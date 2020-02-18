<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba striker Victor Mbaoma has stated that the People’s Elephant 4-1 away win over Abia warriors in a hurriedly rescheduled NPFL match was inspired by anger caused by the unrest that ensued among the fans at the Umuahia township stadium in Sunday’s abandoned match which lead to scores of Enyimba fans injured together with Enyimba chairman Felix Anyansi Agwu.





Mbaoma speaking in a chat with newsmen said the scenario didn’t really go down well with the players of Enyimba who felt the only way to make their fans happy is to record a win that will boost the morale of the fans and also placate the chairman of the club who sustained injuries as well.

“We were very angry about the situation, we were not happy with what happened to our fans and our Chairman. We just had to put in everything to make sure we make our fans and our Chairman happy most especially our run because we have not lost a game recently, so we don’t intend to lose and we have made up our mind that we have to keep on winning.”