Former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba has said new Super Eagles sensation Victor Osimhen should not see himself as the new Rashidi Yekini rather he should work harder.

Osimhen has been in impressive form for Lille in the French Ligue 1, scoring 11 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions so far.

He was also on target for the Super Eagles in their opening 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

But Ikpeba, a teammate with the late Yekini, said Osimhen has the talent to be the best but must put in the extra work to be successful.

“When a boy is doing so well and he starts thinking I’ve landed, that’s the problem with these young lads. Landing so early can make life difficult for these young lads,” Ikpeba said on Brila FM.

“Kelechi (Iheanacho) has gone through some very bad runs but it’s great that we can see the quality of player he is. He is a good player, but it’s just the mental aspect that is the problem with these young lads.

“I spoke with Victor (Osimhen) recently in Uyo, I told him he should put his legs down, he should not get carried away, the journey is still long, he is not the new (Rashidi) Yekini yet, he has the potential to be one of the best strikers we have in Nigeria and the Super Eagles.

“So these players, people around them have to tell them the truth. They have to keep on working hard to get to the top of their professional career.”