



Super Eagles legend Victor Nosa Ikpeba has urged Gernot Rohr to extend an invitation to Arsenal’s younger Bukayo Saka.

Ikpeba made this declaration after the 18-year-old produced another impressive display for the Gunners in their Tuesday’s premier league encounter with Leicester City at the Emirates.

Saka who recently penned a new long-term deal with Arsenal took his assist tally to 12 for the season after setting club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the game’s opener.





Ikpeba commended the performance of the youngster after the game as he believed he’s going to be a valuable addition to the Super Eagles.

“Watching the Arsenal Vs Leicester City game and I think Gernot Rohr should invite Bukayo Saka to the Super Eagles camp once the paperwork has been concluded.” Ikpeba posted on his social media handle.

Saka has played for England at the age-grade level, but he’s is yet to make a decision over his international future.

Saka is eligible to play for the Three Lions of England and the Super Eagles of Nigeria because he was born in England to Nigerian parents.