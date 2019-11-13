<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba has advised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to extend the contract of Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr, for the sake of stability.

Ikpeba, a former Africa Footballer of The Year, reckoned that Rohr has done well with the Eagles and shuold be allowed to continue with the ‘good job’ he has been doing.

The German’s contract expires in June 2020 and there are fears it will not be renewed despite having led the team to the bronze medal at the continental finals this year, and generally improved the quality of the team.

“I will advise the Nigeria Football Federation to extend Gernot Rohr’s contract because he has brought stability, progress and winning mentality to the team,” Ikpeba told SuperSport TV.

“I don’t see any reason why the NFF will want to sack a man that must have qualified the team to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in June next year. For me, Rohr deserves a contract renewal and should be allowed to continue with the good job he has been doing.

“How do you think it will look hiring a new coach to manage the Super Eagles after the expiration of his contract in June next summer. In my view, let’s allow Rohr to continue his good job on the Super Eagles.”

The Super Eagles begin their quest to qualify for the 2021 Afrca Cup of Nations when they host Benin Republic today before travelling to Lesotho to face the Crocodiles in Maseru.