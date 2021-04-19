



Former Nigerian striker Victor Ikpeba has called on Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho to take his chances against Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup.

Iheanacho scored Leicester City’s only goal to see out Southampton at Wembley on Sunday night.

Iheanacho scored early in the second half to secure a 1-0 win under the arch, with the Foxes now dreaming of a first FA Cup victory, having reached the final for the first time since 1969.





Ikpeba, during Monday Night Football Programme on Supersports, said that the Nigerian international must take his goal-scoring chances against Chelsea if he must crown his efforts with FA Cup glory.

“Iheanacho has shown that he can be relied on anytime Jamie Vardy fails to get the back of the net.

“His last few games for Leicester City, he has displayed a good sense of goal-scoring and helped the team push for glory in the FA Cup.

“But he must have to take his chances against a Chelsea side that seem to have a tight defence under manager, Thomas Tuchel.”