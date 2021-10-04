Victor Ikpeba: Super Eagles lack creativity in midfield

Former Nigerian striker Victor Ikpeba has revealed that the current Super Eagles squad lacks creativity in the midfield ahead of the team’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against the Central Africa Republic.

Ikpeba made this known during Monday Night Football Show on Supersports, where he stated that Alex Iwobi has not done justice to that position.

He also urged the Super Eagles not to underestimate the CAR if they are to pick the maximum point from both legs of the qualifiers.

“On paper, it looks very clearly that we will pick the six points but we have to be very careful because football is always played on the field of play.

“However, we lack that creativity in the midfield. We don’t have those players such as Austin Okocha and Wilson Oruma in the midfield that can create chances for our strikers.

“In Africa it’s fine but playing at the world stages, we need someone that is creative. Alex Iwobi can’t do the job for us at the moment.”