Former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba insists Kelechi Iheanacho must work hard and must change his mentality if he’s to fulfill his potential.

Once tagged as the new golden boy of Nigerian football following his heroic display for the U-17 and the senior team in the past.

Iheanacho quick fell off the rader and missed out od Nigeria’s final squad to the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt after lack of first team opportunities with his club Leicester City.

The player has now bounced back to his best and scored twice and assisted twice in his last two league games for the Foxes in the current campaign.

While speaking to Brila FM, Ikpeba who shun like a million star during his active days for Club and Country, believed the player got carried by the early success he enjoyed in the game.

He stressed further that Iheanacho can sustain his new form , if he stays focus and improve his mentality and desire to succeed.

“When a boy is doing so well and he starts thinking I’ve landed, that’s the problem with these young lads. Landing so early can make life difficult for these young lads,” Ikpeba told Brila FM.

“Kelechi (Iheanacho) has gone through some very bad runs but it’s great that we can see the quality of player he is. He is a good player, but it’s just the mental aspect that is the problem with these young lads.” He concluded.