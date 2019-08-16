<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba has hailed the recent switch of Super Eagles strikers, Henry Onyekuru and Victor Osimhen to French Ligue 1 clubs.

Ikpeba, who himself starred in the French Ligue 1 during his playing days says the transfers of the Nigerian duo will help the development of the young strikers as well as rub off well on the Super Eagles.

Onyekuru and Osimhen recently penned multi-million Naira deals with Lille and Monaco respectively to open a new chapter in their blossoming football career and Ikpeba expects them to walk in the footsteps of former Nigerian stars that made great impacts in France.

“It’s exciting to have two of Nigeria’s most promising strikers move to play in France,” begins Ikpeba popularly known as The Prince of Monaco for his exploits while starring in the French Ligue 1.

“I am even more excited because both Onyekuru and Osimhen are still very young and the French league will provide the best platform for them to grow and further develop which is also very good for their international career with Super Eagles where they are still up and coming players.

“At 22 and 20 years respectively, I believe both players have a very fruitful careers ahead of them if they can work hard and remain focused. For me, I will be watching out for them to become Super Eagles main strikers by the next Africa Cup of Nations.

“There might not be so much money in the French league, but it is a very attractive and competitive one from where they can launch themselves to bigger moves in Europe later on.

“It would be good if both players can emulate and hopefully surpass the achievements of the likes of Jay Jay Okocha, Taribo West, Vincent Enyeama, Lukman Haruna and of course, myself and others who played in France in the past,” Ikpeba concludes.