



Former Super Eagles’ star Victor Ikpeba has thumbed up Odion Ighalo following his new found form with the national team.

Ikpeba said: “Football is full of ups and downs, nobody could have predicted Ighalo to score a hat trick and score in Tunisia. For me, it is very good for him.

“I think Ighalo deserves all commendation and should be encouraged to do more instead of castigating the player. He is a greater player and can only get better.”

He also pleaded with the media to be consistent and adopt constructive criticism in their reportage. “Some reports sticks to your head and the feelings lives with you all your lives. It is not every time you score a hat trick in football, especially the level in which football is now, doing it in Nigeria colour I’m proud of it. This is a statistics we should share with the younger ones”.

Check revealed that Ikpeba also scored an hat trick in Nigeria’s 4-0 bashing of Namibia in a qualifying tie.