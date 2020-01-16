<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles can be the number one team in Africa under Gernot Rohr if the coach is offered a new long-term contract, according to former Nigeria star Victor Ikpeba.

Rohr’s contract with the Eagles runs out in June and from this month he is free to discus with other teams.

However, Ikpeba said the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will do well to give the Franco-German coach a new deal based on what he has so far achieved with the team.





“We’re still not the best team in Africa, but we have made some progress under Rohr, who has pushed his youthful team to play at the World Cup and finish third at the AFCON,” he argued. We now need to give him a long-term deal so that he can continue the good work he has started.”

Rohr first took charge of Nigeria in 2016, before the contract was extended till 2020.