Ex-international Victor Ikpeba is delighted with the nominations of Super Eagles trio, Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi among the 30-man shortlisted for the coveted 2019 CAF African Footballer of the year award.

Ikpeba who won the award in 1997 in his playing days for Nigeria commended the Eagles trio, adding that Nigerian players are finally getting their mojo back in continental and world football.

The former Borrusia Dortmund of Germany forward expressed happiness that the efforts of the Eagles’ trio in the year under review did not go unnoticed.

“Its quite commendable to have the trio of Ighalo, Ndidi and Osimhen nominated for the awards because it’s been long we had our players shortlisted for the award once dominated by Nigerian players in the ’90s.”

“Ighalo emerged as highest scorer at the AFCON in Egypt while Ndidi and Osimhen have been performing brilliantly for their respective clubs in England and France.”

“For now, I’m just happy with their nominations. Whether any of them will get to win it’s a different issue but I think they are leading the charge for Nigerian players to return to their pride of place in African football.”

“This will spur other players to keep working hard too and hopefully, we will see a Nigerian player winning the award soonest.”