



A Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club will soon win a continental trophy.

This is according to Victor Ezeji, who won the 2003 CAF Champions League title with NPFL giants Enyimba.

The Nigerian football legend is currently serving as an ambassador for the NPFL.

“With the way the trend is going, we are almost getting close,” Ezeji said on the CAF website.

“Last season, Enyimba made it to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup before losing to eventual winners Raja Club Athletic.

“Lobi Stars and Rangers have done well so far and I think they can go further especially if they make the quarters,” he continued.

“Usually, it’s a gradual process like we did with Enyimba in the early 2000’s before the club became a very strong force.

“In the next two or three years, we should get a club to bring back home a continental club trophy.

Lobi are currently competing in the Champions League group stage, while Rangers are participating in the Confederation Cup Last 16.