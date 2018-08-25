Victor Anichebe believes that the current Super Eagles squad needs proper guidance and nurturing to make them excel with their massive talent he hails as ‘insane’.

The three time African Championship face Seychelles on September 11 in Victoria in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers having lost their first game 2-0 in Uyo to South Africa.

Anichebe who last played for the Super Eagles six years ago after making 11 international appearances with a goa, admits that the current team is blessed with ‘insane talent’ and should qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Cameroon in June 2019.

“The talent we have is insane, they just need guidiance and nurturing. The future is bright,” Anichebe said while responding to questions on his Instagram status page.

“I really believe that Nigeria should bring more ex players like Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Osaze Odemwingie and others on board to help this great young squad as they have played to the highest level and know how to cope with pressure and expectations.”

Anichebe also explains why he has been inactive for over a season since he joined Chinese second division side, Beijing Enterprises, labelling it the worst setback in his football career.

The 30 year old striker joined the CSL team in 2017 on a free after a one-year stinct with Sunderland.

The former West Brom and Everton star reveals that it was down to the unethical practice of the Chinese club.

“Honestly, I think it’s this period I’ve been away from football. Simply down to an unethical Beijing Enterprises.

“I know everyone will expect me to say an injury, but that’s part of the game.”