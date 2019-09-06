<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore insists nothing has changed with the situation of Nigeria forward Victor Anichebe who continues to train with the club.

Doncaster Rovers currently feature in the third tier of English football and they are currently 11th in the Football League.

The Free Press understands Rovers have discussed terms with the 31-year-old over a potential deal.

But boss Moore says there are still plenty of factors at play that will determine whether the former Everton and West Bromwich Albion forward commits his future to Rovers.

“It’s a two-way thing in terms of him training,” Moore said.

“He’s got to like the environment, it could be as well.

“We might need to see him in more games, you’ve got to remember things like that.

“Training is really good to have but games are a different aspect.

“You’ve got to look at all aspects when you’re making a wholesale and concrete decision going forward.”

Moore says Anichebe will continue to train with Rovers.

Anichebe has been without a club for 18 months after his contract at Chinese second tier side Beijing Enterprises was prematurely ended.

“He’s training with us,” he said.

“We made it quite clear – he’s come back in, after a spell overseas, he’s come in.

“I worked with Vic at my previous employers and I know Victor well.

“He’s just been coming in and having some training and blowing off the cobwebs if you like.

“It still remains like that.

“If something changes with that we’ll keep you well informed and up to speed.

“At the moment he’s training with us and long may it continue.”