Victor Anichebe has reported his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises to FIFA over allegations of match-fixing.

According to Daily Mail, Anichebe alleged that the coaches, on two occasions, urged him “not to try” in games.

One of the occasions was said to be a clash against their local rivals.

Anichebe also alleged that his teammates told him “This is China, we do as we’re told” when he questioned the instruction.

The former Super Eagles player has been involved in a dispute with Beijing Enterprise since October 2017.

The ex-Everton and Sunderland player has not featured for the club in over one year.

He is currently a free agent.

Allegations of match-fixing have hung over Chinese football clubs in the past.